The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) on Tuesday announced that transport fares will drop by 10%.
This decision followed President Akufo-Addo’s decision to allow commercial drivers to begin loading full capacity.
However, the Concerned Drivers Union has kicked against the decision to reduce transport fares.
The leadership of the Union said the new percentage will have a negative impact on their business.
“We are not in support of the 5 percent left for us,” Vice-Chairman of the Union, David Agboado, told Accra-based Citi FM.
He explained that the reduction would have been fairer to commercial drivers if it was just 5%.
“Now that the COVID-19 restrictions have somehow calmed and we should go to normalcy. So the 30 percent will be abnormal so we will reduce it but not to that 5 percent,” Mr. Agboado added.
The 10% reduction in transport fares will take effect from August 1, 2020.