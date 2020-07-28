The Vice chairman of the GPRTU, Robert Sarbah stated that the earlier 15% increment is no longer applicable.

He said the decision to reduce the transport fares follows President Akufo-Addo’s decision to allow commercial drivers to begin loading full capacity.

READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo clears trotros, taxis to begin loading full capacity

Commercial vehicles can now load at full capacity

“In view of the fact that the social distancing is no longer applicable in the commercial vehicles especially taxis, trotro and the buses, after the end of the meeting with other transport operators, which included State Transport, Metro Mass, VIP, Cooperative, Protoa and others, it became possible that the transport fares should be reduced,” Mr. Sarbah said, as quoted by Citibusinessnews.

“Instead of the 10% that was given to operators on the 11th of July, it is now 5%, which will take effect from the 1st August.”

This follows calls by the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC) for commercial drivers to reduce transport fares after being permitted to load full capacity.

Giving his latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana, President Akufo-Addo announced that commercial drivers can return to taking passengers at full seating capacity.

In a statement, COPEC said trotros and taxis have no excuse to keep transport fares at the current rate following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.