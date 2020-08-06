The Commission, however, noted that it will become invalid after the ongoing voter registration exercise is completed.

This was disclosed by the Deputy Chairman in Charge of Operations at the Commission, Samuel Tettey.

He explained that the EC usually shared data with the relevant institutions, including banks, to enable them to verify the authenticity of the cards presented to them as part of their transactions.

“As our major stakeholders, the Commission will communicate accordingly when the process is done and when the new card becomes operational,” Mr. Tettey said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

“As soon as we are done with the ongoing registration and the register is compiled and legitimised by the Court, the old card becomes invalid.”

This follows complaints from some frustrated Ghanaians who saw their new voter ID cards rejected when they presented them to institutions as an identification card.

Meanwhile, the ongoing voter registration exercise will end today, August 6, 2020, with the EC set to use Saturday and Sunday for its mop-up.