Over 15 million Ghanaians register for new voters ID card

As of Saturday, August 1, 2020, five clear days to the end of the ongoing mass registration exercise, 15,117,438 people had been registered.

Chairperson of the EC, Mrs Jean Mensa disclosed that although the Commission had exceeded its target, it would stop at nothing to ensure that all eligible Ghanaians were captured on the electoral roll to exercise their franchise.

Speaking at the seventh edition of the 'Let the Citizen Know' series in Accra on Monday, August 3, 2020, she said the EC would not countenance any attempt by foreigners to register and participate in Ghanaian elections.