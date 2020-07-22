According to the bank, such reports are not true and the court has not issued such a judgment.

The news report said the order was as a result of a fraud committed against the plaintiffs and Ecobank was to pay GH¢4 million to the fourth defendant.

But in a statement on social media, the bank urged the public to disregard the reports.

Ecobank says no such levies have been issued against the bank. "Ecobank unequivocally refutes the story as reported and states clearly for the records that no such execution has been levied on the Bank," Ecobank said in a statement.

"Ecobank is open for business and assures all stakeholders and the general public that the Bank is fully compliant with all legal and regulatory directives".

