Engen Ghana partners with Prudential Life Insurance to insure 150 drivers and mechanics on Mekakrawa Policy

As part of this initiative, mechanics, trotro and taxi drivers spending a minimum of 150 GHS on fuel will now have the opportunity to enroll in the Mekakrawa Microinsurance Policy.

This special promotion not only rewards Engen Ghana's loyal patrons but also ensures the security and peace of mind associated with Prudential's trusted insurance policy, Mekakrawa.

The inaugural promotion is set to kick off on November 22nd, 2023, at the Babona Filling Station in McCarthy Hill. During a recent meeting at the head office of Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, Dr. Hazel Berrard Amuah, the CEO of Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, emphasized the importance of insurance for all Ghanaians. She highlighted Prudential's commitment to understanding their customers' needs and delivering excellent service.

Peter Edem Adjei, the Chief Operations Officer of Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, shared insights into the organization's expanding market share and dedication to processing claims promptly for customer satisfaction. Addressing the issue of customer satisfaction, Adjei stated, "We do a monthly promoter score to see who our promoters are, what is making them passive, who are we not satisfying, and their pain points to address these things because they are the people who actually keep us in business."

Brent Nartey, Managing Director of Engen Ghana, expressed his satisfaction with the partnership and praised Prudential's commitment to community care.

He stated, “This partnership aims to provide essential coverage for mechanics, taxi, and trotro drivers in the event of death, permanent disability, or critical illness, addressing the economic challenges faced by drivers.”

In conclusion, Nartey applauded Pulse Ghana for facilitating the partnership between Engen Ghana and Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, emphasizing the Engen Ghana brand’s mantra, "The best way of living is giving."

Colette Amaeshi, Managing Director of Pulse Ghana, commended the impactful partnership for its societal impact and commitment to giving back. She encouraged more brands in Ghana to join CSR initiatives, highlighting the significant need for insurance within the informal sector.

About Engen Ghana

Engen Ghana Limited (EGL) was acquired by Mocoh Ghana Limited in March 2019. The company is majority Ghanaian-owned and part-held by the Mocoh Group headquartered in Geneva. Engen Ghana specializes in the supply of refined petroleum products and other downstream-related activities and currently operates over 50 service stations across the country and services over 50 commercial customers.

About Prudential Life Insurance Ghana

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana is a wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential plc., which provides life and health insurance and asset management, with a focus on Asia and Africa. The business helps people get the most out of life by making healthcare affordable and accessible and by promoting financial inclusion. Prudential protects people’s wealth, helps them grow their assets, and empowers them to save for their goals. The business has more than 17 million life customers in Asia and Africa and is listed on stock exchanges in London, Hong Kong, Singapore and New York.

For more information: www.prudential.com.gh

About Pulse Ghana