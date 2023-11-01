Finance Minister to present 2024 budget address to Parliament November 15

During his announcement, Speaker Bagbin emphasized the paramount importance of meticulously scrutinizing the budget to ensure it caters to the diverse needs of all Ghanaians.

He called for a consultative and consensus-building approach in the budgeting process and underlined the parliament's demonstrated capacity and experience in thorough budget approval deliberations.

Moreover, the Speaker stressed the urgency of passing the budget bill. He explained that this prompt passage would enable Parliament to engage additional technical personnel, aligning the institution with the requisites of recent legislations passed by the house.

Finance Minister Ofori-Atta, during a visit to communities affected by the Akosombo and Kpong Dam spillage, hinted at the 2024 budget incorporating long-term relief measures for the victims.

He acknowledged that the government had already provided initial relief items for those affected. However, he assured further support would be included in the upcoming budget for next year.

Mr. Ofori-Atta expressed the government's commitment to addressing the needs of the affected communities and ensuring that social interventions are carried out in a meaningful and effective manner, both in the immediate future and through the budget proposal for 2024.

As the nation awaits the budget presentation, it is expected that the Finance Minister's speech will not only outline the country's fiscal policy for the coming year but also detail how the government plans to address the unique challenges presented by the recent dam spillages, along with broader strategies to foster economic growth and well-being.