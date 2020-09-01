The GWCL said, in line with government’s directive, water supply should be free for Ghanaians from July to September.

In July, the government announced an extension of its free water and electricity relief packages for another three months.

The move is the government’s own way of lessening the economic impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on Ghanaians.

Ghana Water Company Limited

However, there have been reports that some landlords were still selling water to their tenants, while some water vendors were also doing same.

“All customers in category 612, especially water vendors and house owners, who sell water directly to tenants and other members of the community, are to register with the district offices of the GWCL for their categories to be changed to enable the system generate compensation for them,” a statement from the GWCL said.

“It is wrong and illegal for any water vendor or landlord or landlady to sell water during this period; July, August and September 2020.”

Ghanaians enjoyed free water and electricity supply between for the months of April, May and June.

The latest extension of the relief package brings to six months, the number of months that water and electricity supplies have been subsidised for Ghanaians.