Reports were rife in the media that, the Ghana Commercial Bank has transferred a whooping Gh¢52.5 billion to an unknown source.

In a statement, the bank has denied the reportage, stressing that such transactions has never been meted out by the bank.

The bank in a press release made available on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, noted the allegations made are false and mischievously designed to discredit the bank.

The amount in question, according to a letter from the Ghana Audit Service (GAS) – which GCB has claimed to be doctored – is said to be tax revenues from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The bank denied the allegations, noting that it has effected the unauthorized transfers, averred it is a bank of international repute and conducts its activities in line with sound banking principles.

Read full statement below;