Ghana among first 27 countries to officially launch the SanlamAllianz brand

Following recent regulatory approvals, these businesses are now officially trading under the new SanlamAllianz brand. This strategic move aims to leverage global and pan-African expertise to unlock growth in Africa's high-potential economies, empowering generations to be financially confident, secure, and prosperous through innovative and diverse financial services.

Heinie Werth, CEO of SanlamAllianz, remarked, “Launching the SanlamAllianz brand in Ghana marks a new milestone for us and the broader financial services market, reaffirming our commitment to doing business in Ghana. This demonstrates our strategy to create leading businesses in our chosen economies and supports our mission to enable access to financial services.”

Werth added, “The joint venture will harness the combined economies of scale of our shareholders, Sanlam and Allianz, and expand distribution opportunities, share knowledge, and strengthen partnerships in telecommunications and bancassurance to benefit our customers.”

Mabel Nana Nyarkoa Porbley, CEO/MD of SanlamAllianz General Insurance Ghana, expressed excitement about the venture, stating, “The new SanlamAllianz General Insurance entity is poised to transform the Ghanaian insurance landscape, delivering unparalleled innovation, convenience, and superior service through the combined expertise of two renowned brands, aiming to meet the evolving needs of our stakeholders.”

Dr Isaac Baidoo, Board Chair of SanlamAllianz Life Insurance Ghana, emphasised the merger's purpose, saying, “This merger is a union of shared purpose, vision, values, and commitment to excellence. Together, as SanlamAllianz in Ghana, we are uniquely positioned to offer innovative insurance solutions and services you can trust, enabling us to better serve our clients and deliver sustained value to all our stakeholders.”

Tawiah Ben-Ahmed, CEO/MD of SanlamAllianz Life Insurance Ghana, highlighted the significance of the launch.

“The union between a global giant and an African champion symbolises our renewed pledge to excellence, integrity, and innovation. We are determined to deliver exceptional insurance services, leveraging the expertise and robust IT capabilities of SanlamAllianz Group.”

Ben-Ahmed concluded, “SanlamAllianz is the insurer you can trust to provide a delightful service experience on your journey to financial confidence. We are optimistic and committed to doing what is right for all our stakeholders.”