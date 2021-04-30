Ghana to start national roaming service - Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

According to her, this will enable consumers get stable network in all parts of the country.
The Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has disclosed that the nation will soon start a national roaming service.
According to her, this will enable consumers get stable network in all parts of the country.
In a post on social media, Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful explained that a consumer's sim will automatically be ported unto the available network for the period of time you are within the no coverage area.
Recently, the Ghanaian government completed the purchase of telecommunications company, Airtel Tigo.
According to Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, "We consider this a positive step as it adds to the growing portfolio of digital infrastructure assets being utilised by the government."
A statement signed by Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said the government "will operate this national asset in the best interest of the nation, the company, telecommunications industry, and ensure the protection of the interests of all employees, customers, contractors, suppliers, stakeholders and sustain the digital transformation of Ghana."
The Minister signed on behalf of the government of Ghana, while Ms. Jatina Catharina Uneken-van de Vreede, Mr. Martin P Frechette, Mr. Timothy Pennington, Mr. Eric Nana Nipah, and Mr. Vish Ashiagbor signed on behalf of the seller entities.
