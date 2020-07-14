Ghanaian develops App to help authors, publishers make book sales despite COVID-19

The Coronavirus pandemic has caused many businesses to record losses in recent months due to its impact on the global economy.

With over 24,000 infections recorded in Ghana, the need for precaution is at an all-time high, culminating in less movements.

But while those involved in businesses that require physical contact have taken significant hits, the situation is not so gloom for businesses that have the advantage of operating virtually.

For instance, the woman who sells cloths at Makola will suffer the impact of COVID-19 more, since customers are less likely to step out of their homes to open markets, where the virus could be easily spread.

However, for banks, transactions can now be done online, which means financial institutions are less likely to face the economic impact of the pandemic due to their virtual operation.

So what about writers, book sellers and publishers?

That’s where the ReaderApp comes in. This is an app designed by a team of Ghanaians for publishing, buying, selling and reading of ebooks.

Unlikely previously when books were sold on shelves, this online platform has provided the perfect way for writers and publishers to take their works digital.

“The COVID19 pandemic has been a blessing instead. As we deal in electronic books, we have seen a surge in the number of self-published authors and publishing firms who are rather opting for electronic ways to publish their books,” co-founder of the ReaderApp, Joseph Yaw Frimpong, told Pulse.com.gh.

Not only does the ReaderApp allow authors to electronically publish their books for free, it also enables book lovers to buy the books on the digital platform.

Book lovers can also make payments through Mobile Money, Visa and MasterCard after purchasing a book on the app.

Meanwhile, books bought can be electronically read, and there is no need to worry about your book getting missing. This is because, once a book has been bought it stays on your account forever.

Mr. Frimpong says a lot more people are shelving bookstores and turning towards ebooks in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

For publishers and authors, the worry of having their books shared for free has also been curtailed by the fact that books bought can only be read in-app.

“Due to COVID19, a lot of people are opting for ebooks as bookstores are not operating and people are afraid of going out to buy books since they put themselves at risk of getting the virus,” he said.

On what puts the ReaderApp above other similar apps, Mr. Frimpong said: “ReaderApp gives us a competitive edge over other apps as ReaderApp is an indigenous app and has convenient payment methods like Mobile Money, Visa and MasterCard.

“During the COVID19, we have engaged in series of social media campaigns to convince people that ReaderApp is a better alternative to traditional publishing and buying hardcopies.”

He added: “As the only electronic publishing platform, we engaged in social campaign and online conferencing to show people how to use the app and the several advantages of using ReaderApp instead of other foreign apps for electronically publishing their books.”

The ReaderApp was launched in Ghana on 1st January, 2019 and has since become the go-to platform for publishers and authors who want to cash in on their works in this pandemic times.