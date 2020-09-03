This was contained in a report by the Ghana National Household Registry of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

The rapid data collection exercise was done during the time when government imposed a partial lockdown in Accra, Tema and Kumasi in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Coordinator of the Ghana National Household Registry, Dr. Prosper Laari, said the data was taken to ensure that the poor and vulnerable are better targeted when it comes to social protection.

Parts of Accra

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, he said the data showed that young females are the most vulnerable.

“At the end of the exercise, we have collected data on approximately 80,000 poor and vulnerable persons in the Greater Accra Region,” Dr. Laari is quoted as saying by Citinewsroom.

“Out of this ﬁgure, 62% of the vulnerable individuals are females with about 50% aged 18-39; about 20% aged 40-59, and 10% aged 60 plus, and the remaining under 18 years.”

Explaining further, he said: “Over 60% of vulnerable individuals sleep in kiosks, containers, markets, uncompleted structures, on the streets, bus or lorry stations, chop bars or drinking spots, at the beaches, exposed to different forms of hazards.

“Only very few people sleep in compound houses, mostly in overcrowded rooms. 3% of the individuals live with a disability.”

The National Coordinator of the Ghana National Household Registry said the World Food Program (WFP) has plans to aid about 50,000 individuals and will use the data when the times comes.

Meanwhile, the rapid data collection exercise will be replicated in other regions before the year ends.