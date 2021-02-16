According to the Chamber of Independent Power Producers, this leaves the current indebtedness of the government to the IPPs at about $750 million.

The Independent Power Producers and Bulk Distributors in November 2020 threaten to withdraw its services, a situation that could have triggered power cuts, popularly called dumsor.

This was after it had sent a letter to the Ghana Grid Company Limited with the Energy Minister and the Electricity Company of Ghana in copy.

The letter to GRIDCo said the action has become necessary as it demands ECG and government to settle at least 80% of its indebtedness worth $1 billion, in a matter of urgency.

The Chamber of Independent Power Producers describes the move as a good faith shown by government but wants more.

According to the Chamber, it remains the most competitive energy private sector player in the ECOWAS sub region.

Chief Executive, Elikplim Komla Apetorgbor said “IPPs in Ghana remains the most competitive in the sub region. We are doing averagely 11 cents per kWh, and as a chamber and as an objective, we have challenged ourselves to competition to do better than this.”

The Energy Expert also said “the GH¢12 billion payment is not a gift, it’s a legitimate payment. It’s actually an overdue payment and it’s in respect of services that we’ve pre-financed and provided just to keep the lights on for the good people of Ghana”.