ECOWAS hopes for a peaceful resolution with Niger as it sets D-day for military intervention

Chinedu Okafor
  • West African bloc prepares for possible deployment to restore democracy in Niger, setting undisclosed "D-Day." 
  • Most Ecowas members are ready to contribute troops; the bloc adopts a tougher stance against Niger's sixth coup in three years. 
  • Ecowas emphasizes diplomatic efforts but draws the line with the Niger coup, and plans for military action to ensure regional stability.

The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), West Africa's main regional bloc, disclosed that it had agreed on an unnamed "D-Day" for a possible military intervention to restore democracy in Niger if diplomatic efforts fail, emphasizing that it would not engage in endless dialogue with the defiant junta.

Reuter, a global news agency, reported that the remarks came at the conclusion of a two-day conference of West African army leaders in Ghana's capital Accra, where they discussed logistics and strategy for the possible use of force in Niger. According to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), such action would be a last option.

"We are ready to go anytime the order is given," ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security Abdel-Fatau Musah said during the closing ceremony. "The D-Day is also decided, which we are not going to disclose."

"As we speak we are still readying (a) mediation mission into the country, so we have not shut any door... (but) we are not going to engage in endless dialogue," he added.

Military officials removed Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum from office on July 26. He has since ignored pleas from the UN, ECOWAS, and others to have him reinstated, leading the group to order the formation of a standby force.

"We've already agreed and fine-tuned what will be required for the intervention," Musah said, declining to share how many troops would be deployed and other strategic details.

According to the bloc, all save Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Cape Verde, which are all ruled by the military, are ready to contribute to the unified force.

The Niger coup, the region's sixth in three years, has prompted ECOWAS to adopt a more aggressive posture than it has in the past. The bloc's credibility is in jeopardy since it previously declared it would not accept any further overthrows of this nature.

"The decision is that the coup in Niger is one coup too many for the region, and we are putting a stop to it at this time, we are drawing the line in the sand," Musah said.

Kenya and Uganda open new trade route: Suam border crossing