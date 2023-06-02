Europe is aiming to replace Chinese commercial connections with African ones

- The European Union engages in talks with the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other African nations to secure the supply of vital battery minerals.
- The EU's Critical Raw Materials Act aims to reduce dependence on China by establishing alternate sources of minerals for the transition to a lower carbon economy.
- The EU already has agreements in place with countries such as Canada, Kazakhstan, Namibia, and Ukraine, and is pursuing agreements with Argentina, Chile, and potentially Rwanda, Uganda, Zambia, and Tanzania.
The EU is in talks with the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a major supplier of battery minerals, and seeks to have similar discussions with other African nations to secure its supply of vital raw materials, according to a statement issued on Wednesday, by an official of the European Union.