Meet the 11 Africans named among the 100 most influential people in AI 2023

Like the rest of the world, Africa has caught the AI bug. Its growth has been steadily gaining momentum in recent years, reflecting the continent's increasing interest in harnessing the potential of advanced technology.

What's particularly intriguing is that Africa's influence in the AI landscape extends beyond its borders, with Africans emerging as key players on the global stage in the field of AI.

Recently, TIME revealed its inaugural TIME100 AI, a new list highlighting the 100 most influential people in artificial intelligence. Impressively, this roster features 11 prominent Africans who are leading the charge in this groundbreaking technological realm.

Here are the 11 Africans named among the 100 most influential people in AI

1) Inioluwa Deborah Raji - (Nigeria)

BI Africa

Inioluwa Deborah Raji is a 27-year-old Nigerian-Canadian computer scientist and activist.

She embarked on her path of AI activism while serving as a fellow at the Mozilla Foundation. Her focus has been on operationalizing ethical considerations in machine learning engineering practices, contributing to the development of ethical AI standards.

2)Pelonomi Moiloa (South Africa)

BI Africa

Pelonomi Moiloa is the CEO and co-founder of Lelapa AI. The startup—whose name means home in the South African languages Sotho and Tswana—aims to improve the quality of life of Africans via AI.

3)Kate Kallot (Kenya)

BI Africa

Kate Kallot is the CEO and founder of Amini, a Nairobi-based startup that uses satellite imaging and AI to collect and crunch environmental data to understand what’s happening at ground level, down to the square meter.

4)Linda Dounia (Senegal)

BI Africa

Linda Dounia is an artist and curator who explores the social construction of power and the cultural implications of how it is distributed. Her practice is a conversation between physical and digital mediums, by way of AI, and also incorporates image-making principles from her training as a designer.

5)James Manyika (Zimbabwe)

Meet James Manyika, Google's Senior Vice President BI Africa

James Manyika is Google’s senior vice president of research, technology, and society. He has a PhD in AI from Oxford, served as a tech adviser in the Obama Administration, and was both a visiting scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Labs and a McKinsey consultant. Now, Manyika, 58, also serves as a vice chair of the National AI Advisory Committee, the federal panel tasked with strategizing AI regulation.

6)Anna Makanju (Nigeria)

BI Africa

Anna Makanju is the vice president of global affairs at OpenAI, which has positioned itself as one of the industry’s foremost drivers of good-faith regulation. There’s a good chance that whatever AI regulations emerge across the world in the next few years, Anna Makanju will have left her fingerprints on them.

7)Joy Buolamwini (Ghana)

BI Africa

Joy Buolamwini, a Ghanaian-American-Canadian computer scientist and digital activist, is the founder of the Algorithmic Justice League (AJL), an organisation that uses research and art to highlight the social impact and potential harms of AI.

8)Richard Mathenge (Kenya)

BI Africa

A year before ChatGPT’s blockbuster launch, Mathenge was part of the team of Kenyan workers who were drafted to help iron out its flaws. In May, Mathenge went public as one of 150 African AI workers who voted to establish the first African Content Moderators Union, a cross-company effort to win better working conditions for Big Tech workers in Kenya, a hub for outsourced work of this type.

9)Abeba Birhane (Ethiopia)

BI Africa

Abeba Birhane is a cognitive scientist researching human behaviour, social systems, and responsible and ethical Artificial Intelligence (AI). She is a senior fellow in Trustworthy AI at Mozilla Foundation, and also an adjunct lecturer/assistant professor at the School of Computer Science and Statistics at Trinity College Dublin, Ireland.

10)Timnit Gebru (Eritrea)

Gebru was a research scientist and the technical co-lead of Google's Ethical Artificial Intelligence team where she published groundbreaking research on biases in machine learning.Her research, however, also spun out into a larger controversy that she said ultimately led to her being let go from Google in 2020. Google didn't comment at the time.By 2021, Gebru founded the Distributed AI Research Institute, which bills itself as a "space for independent, community-rooted AI research, free from Big Tech's pervasive influence." Recently, she warned that AI gold rush will mean companies may neglect implementing necessary guardrails around the technology. "Unless there is external pressure to do something different, companies are not just going to self-regulate," Gebru previously said. "We need regulation and we need something better than just a profit motive." Business Insider USA

Timnit Gebru is the founder and executive director of Distributed AI Research Institute. She co-wrote one of the most influential AI ethics papers in recent memory, a journal article arguing that the biases so present in large language models were no accident—but rather the result of an intentional choice to prioritize speed over safety.

11)Shakir Mohamed ( South Africa)

BI Africa