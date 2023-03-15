ADVERTISEMENT
Shaping the Future: Meet the YGL Aliko Dangote Fellows Class of 2023

Victor Oluwole

Africa's fast-growing youth population holds the key to the continent's future, and the world's prosperity. Amid ongoing challenges, the 2023 YGL Aliko Dangote Fellows showcase the most promising African leaders working towards transformative change in their respective fields.

Introducing the new class of YGL Aliko Dangote Fellows
Established in 2011, the partnership between the Forum of Young Global Leaders, the World Economic Forum, and the Aliko Dangote Foundation plays a crucial role in developing Africa's next-generation leaders. For over a decade, the Foundation's support has helped accelerate the impact of an annual class of Fellows who are working to bring lasting change to the continent and the world.

This year's cohort of Aliko Dangote Fellows includes nine young African leaders who are passionate about African issues. From healthcare reformers to female firsts trailblazing in governance, arts, and entertainment, the 2023 Fellows demonstrate the resilience, innovation, and determination of Africa's youth.

Meet the 2023 YGL Aliko Dangote Fellows, showcasing the continent's most promising trailblazers shaping Africa's future.

Peace Hyde
Peace Hyde Pulse Ghana

As a media entrepreneur, Peace Hyde has been at the forefront of changing the African narrative through the media. She is the Head of Digital Media and Partnership at Forbes Africa and has reported on stories that have gone viral across the continent. She is also the founder of Aim Higher Africa, a non-profit organization that seeks to empower young people in Africa by providing access to education and skills training.

Uche Pedro
Uche Pedro BI Africa

Uche Pedro is the founder and CEO of BellaNaija, Nigeria's leading lifestyle and entertainment website. She started the website in 2006 and has since grown it into one of the most popular websites in Nigeria. She has won several awards for her work, including the Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the Future Awards Africa. She is also a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Shapers Community.

Tokini Peterside
Tokini Peterside BI Africa
Tokini Peterside is the founder and CEO of ART X Collective, an art fair that showcases contemporary African art. She is a champion of African art and has worked to promote African artists on the global stage. She is also a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Shapers Community and was named one of the 100 most influential Africans by New African magazine in 2019.

Abdigani Diriye
Abdigani Diriye BI Africa

Abdigani Diriye is a co-founder of Bloom Financial Technologies, a fintech startup that provides financial services to underserved communities in Africa. He is a pioneer in the African fintech industry and has been recognized by several organizations, including the MIT Technology Review, which named him one of the 35 Innovators Under 35 in 2018.

Oluseun Onigbinde, Co-Founder of BudgIT.
Oluseun Onigbinde, Co-Founder of BudgIT. ece-auto-gen

Oluseun Onigbinde is the founder and global director of BudgIT, a platform that provides citizens with access to government budgets and spending data. He is a leading advocate for transparency and accountability in government and has been recognized by several organizations, including the World Economic Forum, which named him a Young Global Leader in 2018.

Vukosi Marivate
Vukosi Marivate BI Africa

Vukosi Marivate is a leading expert in data science and artificial intelligence in Africa. He is the Chair of Data Science and an Associate Professor of Computer Science at the University of Pretoria, where he is working to develop data-driven solutions to social and economic problems in Africa. He is also a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Shapers Community.

Gregory Rockson(1)
Gregory Rockson(1) Bloomberg
Gregory Rockson is the co-founder and CEO of mPharma, a healthcare startup providing affordable medication access in Africa. He is a leading voice in the African healthcare industry and has been recognized by several organizations, including the World Economic Forum.

Aïssata Lam
Aïssata Lam BI Africa

Aïssata Lam is a trailblazer in governance and public service, serving as the Director General of the Investment Promotion Agency in Mauritania. She is dedicated to attracting foreign investment to the country, creating jobs, and promoting economic growth. Her efforts have led to significant increases in foreign investment in Mauritania, and she is recognized as a leader in her field.

Walter Da Cruz Pacheco
Walter Da Cruz Pacheco BI Africa

Walter Da Cruz Pacheco is a young entrepreneur who has made a significant impact in the financial sector. As the Chief Executive Officer of the Angolan Stock Exchange, he is responsible for developing and implementing strategies to attract investment and promote economic growth in Angola. Under his leadership, the stock exchange has become a vital tool for businesses and investors in the region.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja Pulse Live Kenya

Sakaja assumed his role as the Governor Elect of Nairobi County since August 2022. Previously as a senator, he served as the vice chairperson of the committee on National Security, Defense and Foreign Relations, a standing committee on regional integration, national security and foreign relations, international relations, agreements, treaties and conventions. Sakaja was awarded the African Achievers Award Change- Maker of the Year in 2016 in recognition of his leadership skills and youth empowerment in Kenya.

Kow Abaka Essuman
Kow Abaka Essuman BI Africa
Kow Essuman is an international lawyer in every sense, who specializes in corporate and commercial litigation and arbitration. He is currently serving as counsel at the office of the President of Ghana. He is licensed to practice law in England & Wales (2008), New York (2010) and Ghana (2011).

Roselyne Chambrier
Roselyne Chambrier BI Africa

Roselyne Chambrier is an entrepreneurial, result-driven leader, with an extensive track record in West and Central Africa spanning finance and infrastructure sectors. She was previously Managing Director of the Industrial Bulk Multipurpose Terminal of San Pedro.

She has a passion for education and is the Founder of Sename Foundation, a philanthopic organization. Her vision is to create a transformative path through educative curricula and trainings to empower girls and underserved communities to become thriving success stories of their own.

