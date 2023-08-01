Uganda adopts stricter capital regulations amidst global uncertainties

The laws, which the Ministry of Finance started implementing this month, include a requirement that commercial banks hold at least Ush150 billion ($40.7 million) in capital, up from Ush25 billion ($6.8 million).

The restrictions, according to the administration, are the outcome of discussions that got underway in 2021, at the height of the COVID-19 epidemic. Additionally, authorities assert that strengthening financial actors' resilience in the face of challenging economic conditions resulting from the start of the Russia-Ukraine war calls for greater capital requirements.

The widespread pessimism among affluent people and lenders, however, makes it difficult for many investors to get substantial sums of money from capital markets, according to financial specialists. In Uganda, various economic sectors saw single-digit growth rates in 2022, which appears to emphasize serious geopolitical event spillover consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some banks have scaled back their activities as a result. A subsidiary of Nigeria's Guaranty Trust Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank Uganda Ltd, downgraded from being a commercial bank to a credit institution.

Last month, as the new restrictions were taking effect, Guaranty released a public notice. In the wake of a new capital adequacy compliance framework, the future of other smaller banks is still uncertain. But compared to its competitors, Uganda's banking industry has had lower capital requirements.

Commercial banks must increase their new minimum capital levels to Ush120 billion ($32.5 million) by the end of December 2023 in order to comply with the new regulations. According to a memo sent by the Bank of Uganda (BoU), the banks' required capital levels are expected to rise to Ush150 billion ($40.7 million) by the end of December 2024.

From Ush1 billion ($271,028) to Ush25 billion ($6.8 million), the new minimum capital requirements for credit institutions, commonly known as tier-2 financial institutions, will increase.