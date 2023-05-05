ADVERTISEMENT
How to leverage your adversities to become a better version of yourself, per Jon Torres

Evans Effah

We live in a culture of convenience where many people espouse the view that if it doesn’t come easy, then it doesn’t come at all.

Jon Torres
Jon Torres

In other words, in our push-button age, we often expect an easy ride to the top that involves little action and efforts on our behalf.

Such lazy thinking and sloppy self-entitlement are the reason why so many individuals harbor big dreams but very few realize them. Digital entrepreneur and marketing guru Jon Torres will tell you that nothing good, tangible, or worthwhile comes without a struggle.

Success is the end result of confronting a series of challenges that must be overcome.

Torres knows from personal experience that if you take a negative approach to any challenge, it will finish you, but if you take one that is positive, it can improve you as an individual and make you a better person than what you were the day before.

If you look at the history of the world and the history of humanity, it’s blatantly obvious that all great things were born out of the fires of adversity,” says Jon Torres.

It’s called a trial by fire for a reason. Any individual who wants to be successful must put it all on the line to achieve their goal or they’ll simply be found unworthy.

The difference between a successful person and one who isn’t is that when confronted with failure, a successful individual doesn’t walk away with their head bowed and ambition crushed; they see it as a way to become a better well-rounded person. In a nutshell, what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.

As someone who has a reputation for seeking out challenges to test his mettle and constantly up his game, Torres states, “Challenges for me are a means to evolve and improve. Life is a challenge and you should embrace it.

I never look at a project or opportunity and say, ‘Too tough!’ I only think, ‘It’s going to be a big ask but I know I can deliver.’ The more you challenge yourself, the better a person you will become, it’s as simple as that

If you always take the path of least resistance, then nothing will ever change and the only thing constant in life is change. So, you need to be proactive and get out there and grab the bull by the horns.”

Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.
