Ghana U15 Girls crowned back-to-back CAF African Schools Football Champions

Ghana’s U15 girls’ team, the Black Damsels, have successfully retained their title at the CAF African Schools Football Championship, securing back-to-back triumphs following a dramatic 10–9 penalty shootout victory over Burkina Faso in the final.

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The fiercely contested encounter ended level after regulation time, with neither side able to find a decisive breakthrough, sending the match into a tense penalty shootout.

Both teams displayed exceptional composure from the spot, but Ghana ultimately held their nerve to edge out their opponents in a thrilling finish.

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The win reaffirms the Black Damsels’ dominance at the continental schools level, showcasing their consistency and competitive edge.

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