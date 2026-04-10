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Ghana U15 Girls crowned back-to-back CAF African Schools Football Champions

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 13:11 - 10 April 2026
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Ghana’s U15 girls’ team, the Black Damsels, have successfully retained their title at the CAF African Schools Football Championship, securing back-to-back triumphs following a dramatic 10–9 penalty shootout victory over Burkina Faso in the final.

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The fiercely contested encounter ended level after regulation time, with neither side able to find a decisive breakthrough, sending the match into a tense penalty shootout.

Both teams displayed exceptional composure from the spot, but Ghana ultimately held their nerve to edge out their opponents in a thrilling finish.

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The win reaffirms the Black Damsels’ dominance at the continental schools level, showcasing their consistency and competitive edge.

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Throughout the tournament, the team demonstrated impressive resilience, determination, and mental toughness, qualities that continue to underline the growing promise of women’s football in Ghana.

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