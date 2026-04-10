Ghana U15 Girls crowned back-to-back CAF African Schools Football Champions
Ghana’s U15 girls’ team, the Black Damsels, have successfully retained their title at the CAF African Schools Football Championship, securing back-to-back triumphs following a dramatic 10–9 penalty shootout victory over Burkina Faso in the final.
The fiercely contested encounter ended level after regulation time, with neither side able to find a decisive breakthrough, sending the match into a tense penalty shootout.
Both teams displayed exceptional composure from the spot, but Ghana ultimately held their nerve to edge out their opponents in a thrilling finish.
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The win reaffirms the Black Damsels’ dominance at the continental schools level, showcasing their consistency and competitive edge.
Throughout the tournament, the team demonstrated impressive resilience, determination, and mental toughness, qualities that continue to underline the growing promise of women’s football in Ghana.
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