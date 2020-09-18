Addressing a Townhall Meeting in Kumasi, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer noted the renowned metal fabrication enclave in the Ashanti Region deserves better and modern equipment.

“One of the party’s key agenda is to introduce modern diagnostic equipment to modify the methods of repairing and fixing vehicles,” he said.

Mr. Mahama further revealed that the NDC party intends to train artisans at the enclave to adopt contemporary methods of metal engineering and vehicle repairs to add value to their work.

The Suame Magazine is captured in the NDC’s ‘People’s Manifesto’.

The opposition party has promised to develop it, include transforming the area into an industrial park.

The party says it would be working closely with the Suame Magazine Industrial Development Organization (SMIDO) to give the area a befitting status.

Former president Mahama said in pursuance of the NDC’s vision, his administration would invest generally in the infrastructural development of the enclave.

The Suame Magazine is the largest metal fabrication enclave in the West African sub-Region.

The enclave provides more than 200, 000 direct and indirect jobs to people.