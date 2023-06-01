Mekakrawa: Market women embrace Prudential Life Insurance’s latest product

Nana Yaa Buadu said this during the launch of Prudential Life Insurance’s latest micro-insurance product known as Mekakrawa, which is targeted at Ghanaians of all classes.

The big launch was held at the New Kejetia Market in Kumasi, and was well attended by some celebrities and members of the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will plead with my colleagues to go in for the prudential life insurance,” the Kejetia Market Queenmother rallied.

“As market women, we should secure some insurance. At least, one that we can rely on. I will also commend Prudential Life for making this accessible to us.”

Mekakrawa covers death, accidental death, critical illness and total permanent disability, and is especially targeted at Ghanaians in the informal sector.

These include the unbanked, petty traders, students, vendors, wholesalers, retailers and middle to low-income earners.

ADVERTISEMENT

The insurance policy is designed to be easily adaptable and accessible to all manner of people, regardless of their mobile device type and irrespective of where one is located.