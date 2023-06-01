ADVERTISEMENT
Mekakrawa: Market women embrace Prudential Life Insurance’s latest product

Market women at the New Kejetia Market in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region have expressed satisfaction with the Mekakrawa insurance policy introduced by Prudential Life Insurance Ghana.

Speaking on behalf of her peers, the Kejetia Market Queenmother, Nana Yaa Buadu, said it is refreshing that an insurance policy has been made accessible and affordable to traders like them.

Nana Yaa Buadu said this during the launch of Prudential Life Insurance’s latest micro-insurance product known as Mekakrawa, which is targeted at Ghanaians of all classes.

The big launch was held at the New Kejetia Market in Kumasi, and was well attended by some celebrities and members of the public.

“I will plead with my colleagues to go in for the prudential life insurance,” the Kejetia Market Queenmother rallied.

“As market women, we should secure some insurance. At least, one that we can rely on. I will also commend Prudential Life for making this accessible to us.”

Mekakrawa covers death, accidental death, critical illness and total permanent disability, and is especially targeted at Ghanaians in the informal sector.

These include the unbanked, petty traders, students, vendors, wholesalers, retailers and middle to low-income earners.

The insurance policy is designed to be easily adaptable and accessible to all manner of people, regardless of their mobile device type and irrespective of where one is located.

Subscribers of partnering telcos can activate the product via USSD and MTN mobile money. One can subscribe to the product by dialing *778# on MTN to register. Monthly premiums include GHS3.0, GHS4.5, GHS9.0, GHS 22.5, GHS 27.0, GHS 36.0 and GHS 45.0.

