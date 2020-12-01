The extra 5 Megahertz (MHz) spectrum was made available to the network operators in April 2020 at their request, to ease congestion following a surge in the usage of communication services as a result of COVID-19.

The NCA in a statement said in anticipation of a further spike in consumer demand during the election period and Christmas season, the extra spectrum has been made available to MTN and Vodafone at no charge from the regulator in order to prevent congestion and keep costs reasonable to consumers.

“This regulatory intervention is part of the mandate of the NCA to continuously strive to ensure that consumers receive good quality service from telecommunications service providers,” the statement noted.

The NCA added that it has taken note of a statement made by the former Minister for Communications, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, advising it to allocate the 5MHz Spectrum to network operators to boost their capacity to handle election period demand.

“We thank him and wish to inform him and the general public that, such measure had already been implemented,” said the statement.

The NCA expressed confidence that its intervention will improve the network quality and consumer experience in general.

However, the authority has encouraged consumers to report any service difficulties promptly to their service providers for a quick resolution.