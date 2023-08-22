Parliamentary Committee rejects $1.5 billion GNPC-GENSER loss claim

The Committee's report, however, reveals significant benefits for the nation that far surpass this claim.

The Committee's findings should ideally resolve the matter if it were a mathematical rather than political issue.

Nonetheless, the Ranking Member of the Mines and Energy Committee, Honorable John Abdulai Jinapor, maintains his disagreement with the Committee's conclusions.

ADVERTISEMENT

He still contends that the Gas Sales Agreement (GSA) between GNPC and Genser Energy will lead to substantial losses for the State.

ACEP and IMANI had raised concerns regarding this GSA, alleging that Ghana would incur a massive loss of $1.5 billion due to the arrangement. These claims suggested that GNPC sold gas to Genser at significantly reduced rates compared to its purchase price, implying a subsidy.

Following an extensive 11-month investigation, the Parliamentary Committee refutes these allegations and declares that the GSA is not a "sweetheart contract." The Committee identifies flaws in the computation methods employed by ACEP and IMANI.

These civil society organizations calculated a hypothetical loss based on a contractual sum of $2.79/MMBtu. However, this price incorporates offsets from a capacity charge of $3.29/MMBtu.

The Committee finds the arrangement to be highly advantageous for the nation, highlighting 11 key economic benefits associated with the deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

These range from enhancing energy security to job creation, developing future industries, and attracting foreign direct investment, all of which contribute to Ghana's economic growth.

While Mr. Jinapor disputes these national benefits, he has yet to present alternative mathematical calculations to substantiate his viewpoint.

Key findings from the report [excerpts]: