ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Robbery attacks on us has reduced under Dampare - MoMo vendors Association

Evans Effah

The President of the Mobile Money Agents Association, Dustan Delali Abokyi, has expressed his gratitude for the significant decrease in robbery attacks on mobile money vendors since Dr. George Akuffo Dampare assumed the role of Inspector General of Police.

Robbery attacks on us has reduced under Dampare - MoMo vendors Association
Robbery attacks on us has reduced under Dampare - MoMo vendors Association

This promising news comes during a stakeholder meeting held at the Police headquarters, where the leadership of the Police Service engaged with mobile money agents.

Recommended articles

Mr. Abokyi opened the meeting by lauding the unprecedented initiative of IGP Dampare, who has actively involved MoMo agents in discussions on security measures, especially in the run-up to the Christmas festivities. "For the first time, we have an IGP inviting MoMo agents for a program like this," Mr. Abokyi stated. "This is a rare moment, and we want to thank the IGP."

Highlighting the substantial progress achieved under Dr. Dampare's leadership, he continued, "I need to state that the crime rate experienced by mobile money vendors has reduced drastically over the few years that you have been in charge." This statement was met with applause and approval from the mobile money vendor community, who had long endured the fear of robbery attacks that threatened their livelihoods.

The association expressed its gratitude to the Inspector General of Police for extending an invitation to them, recognizing the importance of their input and experience in ensuring the safety and security of MoMo agents across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stakeholder engagement initiated by the Police Service has not been limited to mobile money vendors. Last week, the management of the Police Service met with the Forex bureau association of Ghana, demonstrating a commitment to involve various sectors in dialogue on security issues.

Robbery attacks on us has reduced under Dampare - MoMo vendors Association
Robbery attacks on us has reduced under Dampare - MoMo vendors Association Pulse Ghana

This effort to engage with key stakeholders has seen the police leadership meet with a wide range of groups, including the Trade Union Congress (TUC), the Ghana Bar Association, religious leaders from the Muslim and Christian communities, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), representatives from the Creative Arts Industry, event organizers, and members of the Ghana Tourism Authority. The comprehensive approach to security and safety measures shows that the police are determined to ensure a secure environment for all citizens.

In a nation where mobile money services play a significant role in daily life, the reduction in robbery attacks on MoMo vendors is a testament to the positive impact of Inspector General Dampare's leadership and the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders.

As the Christmas season approaches, this encouraging development is a ray of hope for mobile money agents and their customers across the country.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is a seasoned journalist with a passion for news journalism, communications, and public relations. With over a decade of experience in the field, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the media industry.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Airlines-in-Africa

10 best performing airlines in Africa 2023

Top 10 African countries where citizens prefer to save in dollars

Top 10 African countries where citizens prefer to save in dollars

Dangote refinery was billed to begin production in October [BBC]

Why Dangote Refinery failed to begin production in October

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister to present 2024 budget address to Parliament November 15