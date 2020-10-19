The aggrieved drivers raised major issues that necessitated their strike.

The drivers raised issues with an embargo on the issuance of new permits for fuel stations over the past two years and non-payment of SSNIT contributions, a development that affects their pensions.

"We are informing all tanker drivers across the country that on Monday, 19th October 2020, no driver should move a truck but report to their various loading gantries at Tema for Union Offices, Takoradi, Buipe, Kumasi respectively," the drivers union said in a letter.

According to the Western and Central Chairman of the Association, BobieAnsah, the embargo is restricting job opportunities for drivers since the availability of stations to receive LPG products, increases employability and working times.

All Tanker Drivers across the country are therefore entreated to report at the Unions Gantries in Takoradi, Buipe, Kumasi, and Tema-TOR.