Education minister dissolves Prempeh College governing board

The Minister of Education Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh has dissolved the governing board of Prempeh College, an elite Senior High School in the Ashanti Region.

An Interim Management Committee (IMC) has been established to oversee the affairs of the school.

The dissolution follows allegations by the Prempeh College Old Students Association that the board has sold parts of the school's land to private developers for commercial activities.

The minister decried the sale of the school's land as 'unacceptable,' saying it may affect academic activities.

In a visit to the school, he insisted that board has no power to sell the school's land, ordering structures built on the school's land to be demolished.

“I am dissolving the governing board of the school that decided to do this," he said. "If those who came before us decided to sell pieces of the school’s lands, would we have been able to expand it?”

The minister also directed the Ashanti Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service to investigate the role of the headmaster in the sale of lands.