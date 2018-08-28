GES to recruit 8,872 staff starting September

news

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has indicated that it will recruit 8,872 staff in order to meet the demands of the double track educational system which takes off in September 2018.

In a press release signed by the Head of Public Relations Unit at the Ghana Education Service, she said that applications for the classroom teachers is open to graduate teachers only.

“The Ghana Education Service informs the general public that it is recruiting graduate teachers for the Senior High Schools as part of its arrangement for the launching of the double track system.”

The statement further indicated that “interested applicants should log onto www.gespromotions.gov.gh”

She added that only applicants who have completed their National Service will be shortlisted after which they would write a test “to determine their suitability for the advertised positions.”

Regional breakdowns

According to the GES, the Eastern Region requires the highest number of teachers. The region needs about 1,812 new teachers, followed by the Ashanti Region 1,203.

Meanwhile, the Central Region requires 912 while the Northern, Brong Ahafo, Volta and Greater Accra regions require 683, 682, 634 and 525 respectively.

The Western, Upper East and Upper West regions follow with 534, 284 and 361 respectively.

Ms Ampofo Twum added that the GES “reserves the right to post them upon recruitment to places where their services will be needed.”

Meanwhile, “there are also limited vacancies for cooks and other non-teaching staff categories for specific schools. The process for recruitment of these categories will also be announced in due course.”

The deadline for the online application is September 1, 2018.

