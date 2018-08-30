Here is all you need to know about Unity Hall

news

On October 16, 1968, the Unity hall admitted its first batch of students.

The idea of the name for the hall stemmed from Africa unity.

Unity Hall is the largest hall in the school. It has an original accommodation capacity of 448 rooms but presently has 36 extra flats.

The large facility is popularly referred to as “The Twin Towers” owing to the design of the structure.

Members of Unity hall are popularly known as "Continentals".

The slogan of the Hall is denoted as ‘Conti-Power’

Facilities include a modern internet cafe, Communication & Business centre, basketball court, games room, a boutique & gift shop, barbering salon, kitchen that serves food and a Shopping mall with a well-stocked Supermarket.

It has the most comfortable, friendly and spacious Junior Common Room on campus.

It was an all-male hall until 1st of August, 2018 when it was converted into a mixed hall by university authorities.