Court quashes suspension of Wa Poly Rector


In Upper West Court quashes suspension of Wa Poly Rector

The Supervising High Court Judge Justice Kwasi Boakye asked the Polytechnic to use laid down procedures to suspend the Professor.

  • Published:
play

The Wa High Court has quashed the suspension of the Rector for Wa Polytechnic Professor Emmanuel Marfo-Owusu by the governing council of the Polytechnic.

Meanwhile, Justice Boakye also directed the governing council to compensate Professor Marfo with GH¢5000 for the cost involved in filing the suit against the Polytechnic.

In an interview with the media after the ruling,  the counsel for the suspended Rector said they were satisfied with the ruling of the High Court.

Background

The governing council of the Wa Polytechnic suspended Professor Emmanuel Marfo-Owusu, earlier this year after some staff levelled several corruption allegations and financial malfeasance against him.

In a letter dated April 5, 2018, the governing council appointed Dr Baba Insah, the Vice Rector of the Polytechnic to act as the Rector until investigations into the allegations are concluded.

The allegations against him quoted in the suspension letter signed by Professor Daniel A. Bagah, the Chairman of Wa Polytechnic Governing Council included several breaches of public financial management and procurement laws.

The allegations included; verbal to physical abuse of staff, massive procurement fraud, and financial irregularities, wilfully causing financial loss to the Polytechnic, disregard to laid down policy document and procedures, blatant disregard for Council directives and disregard for GETFUND and NCTE directives on the implementation of government’s fiscal policy.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

