Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

No Conti female student harassed; they were having fun – KNUST PRO


KNUST No Conti female student harassed; they were having fun – KNUST PRO

Some male students believed to be residents of the hall are alleged to have harassed their female counterparts assigned to the hall.

  • Published:
play

Reports that female students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) are being harassed on campus are untrue, school authorities have said.

The Unity Hall (Conti) was recently converted from an all-male hall to a mixed hall – a move that generated protests from resident students.

READ ALSO:  Free SHS: President Akufo-Addo advocates free education in all African countries

Some male students believed to be residents of the hall are alleged to have harassed their female counterparts assigned to the hall.

A video circulating on social media portrays the males chasing and mobbing some female students, as the girls tried escaping from them.

play

 

In one of the scenes, a female student trying to escape from a bare-chested male fell flat on the floor after losing her balance.

However, school authorities say the video circulating has been misinterpreted by the public.

Public Relations Officer of the university, Kwame Yeboah Jnr said what transpired in the video was not harassment, but rather some students having fun.

He admitted that the event occurred at the Unity Hall, but clarified that the actors were a group of fresh students “having fun” after their orientation.

READ ALSO:  KNUST: Katanga and Conti halls admit female students for the first time

“The video you saw was done in the Unity Hall…they had an orientation at Unity Hall, after the event, the students decided to just have some fun. I’m told they were playing the ‘one corner’ music and they were dancing,” Mr. Yeboah told Accra-based Class FM.

"The guys were dancing and were trying to pull some of the ladies to dance with them and in the course of that, one fell, so, there was nothing there that showed that anybody was being harassed. We have our security there, we have some policemen also around and so we haven’t had any report but rather some people are putting a spin on the video,” he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In Upper West: Court quashes suspension of Wa Poly Rector In Upper West Court quashes suspension of Wa Poly Rector
Free SHS: President Akufo-Addo advocates free education in all African countries Free SHS President Akufo-Addo advocates free education in all African countries
Employment Opportunity: GES to recruit 8,872 staff starting September Employment Opportunity GES to recruit 8,872 staff starting September
Free SHS: Funding free SHS is not easy – Akufo-Addo Free SHS Funding free SHS is not easy – Akufo-Addo
Technical and Vocational Training: Gov’t to build 20 modern TVET institutions Technical and Vocational Training Gov’t to build 20 modern TVET institutions
KNUST: Katanga and Conti halls admit female students for the first time KNUST Katanga and Conti halls admit female students for the first time

Recommended Videos

Free SHS: Funding free SHS hasn’t been easy – Nana Addo confesses Free SHS Funding free SHS hasn’t been easy – Nana Addo confesses
Mixed Hall Conversions: Court throws out case against conversion of KNUST halls Mixed Hall Conversions Court throws out case against conversion of KNUST halls
Local News: KNUST meet Asantehene over plans to convert them to mixed halls Local News KNUST meet Asantehene over plans to convert them to mixed halls



Top Articles

1 Employment Opportunity GES to recruit 8,872 staff starting Septemberbullet
2 Education In Ghana Gov’t to organise first teacher licensure exams in Septbullet
3 Teachers Licensure How to apply for teacher’s licensure examinationbullet
4 Free SHS WAEC releases 2018 BECE resultsbullet
5 Education Top 5 private high schools in Ghana according to WAECbullet
6 Top 10 universities in Ghana Top 10 best universities in Ghana...bullet
7 Best shs school uniform Best 5 shs school uniforms in Ghanabullet
8 Free SHS President Akufo-Addo advocates free education in...bullet
9 Sad News One body found, other missing as two Miss USAG...bullet
10 National Service No reposting; stay wherever you are...bullet

Top Videos

1 Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of...bullet
2 #2018NSMQ Schools can now substitute contestants in 2018 NMSQbullet
3 Gas Explosion Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosionbullet
4 Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’bullet

Student

Education Ho Technical University to be renamed after cultural icon Ephraim Amu
Some students sitting for WASSCE
Free SHS WAEC withholds results of 2,061 BECE candidates
Hall Conversion Court dismisses case against conversion of KNUST halls
Free SHS NDC will make ‘struggling’ free SHS better – Goosie Tanoh