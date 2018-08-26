news

The Ho Technical University (HTU) is to be renamed after Ephraim Amu, composer of 'Yen Ara Asase Ne,’ President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced.

Addressing the 50th anniversary celebration of HTU Saturday, the president said the decision to rename the institution was initiated by the governing council of University in accordance with the Statutes of the University.

He said: “There is a significant matter I must address, and it relates to the decision taken by the Governing Council of Ho Technical University, in accordance with the Statutes of the University, to rename this institution after Ephraim Amu, the great Ghanaian cultural icon, who asserted that the creative faculty should embrace also the capacity to work with one’s hands”.



He continued: “This decision is an excellent one, which has received the blessing of the President of the Republic, so that, once the parliamentary process has been completed, this University will, thereafter, be called the Ephraim Amu Technical University, Ho.



“It is wholly fitting that this great, modest man; composer of what easily passes for our unofficial national anthem, ‘Yen Ara Asase Ne’, should be properly honoured by a grateful posterity, and, especially, by citizens of his native Volta Region.



“Ephraim Amu taught us that we do not have to wear a European-cut suit to be a scholar; we could wear a Fugu, Kente and above all, a locally-woven fabric, and still be an educated person. He insisted you did not have to eat foreign foods because you were a scholar, and he insisted our music was as interesting and sophisticated as any around the world.

“Those were radical ideas for the time. I am sure that you can appreciate what a special moment it will be for me to be the President who will have the privilege to assent to this decision”, the president said.