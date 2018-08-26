Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

Ho Technical University to renamed after Ephraim Amu


Education Ho Technical University to be renamed after cultural icon Ephraim Amu

Addressing the 50th anniversary celebration of HTU Saturday, the president said the decision to rename the institution was initiated by the governing council of University in accordance with the Statutes of the University.

  • Published:
play

The Ho Technical University (HTU) is to be renamed after Ephraim Amu, composer of 'Yen Ara Asase Ne,’ President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced.

Addressing the 50th anniversary celebration of HTU Saturday, the president said the decision to rename the institution was initiated by the governing council of University in accordance with the Statutes of the University.

READ MORE: Court dismisses case against conversion of KNUST halls

He said: “There is a significant matter I must address, and it relates to the decision taken by the Governing Council of Ho Technical University, in accordance with the Statutes of the University, to rename this institution after Ephraim Amu, the great Ghanaian cultural icon, who asserted that the creative faculty should embrace also the capacity to work with one’s hands”.

He continued: “This decision is an excellent one, which has received the blessing of the President of the Republic, so that, once the parliamentary process has been completed, this University will, thereafter, be called the Ephraim Amu Technical University, Ho.

“It is wholly fitting that this great, modest man; composer of what easily passes for our unofficial national anthem, ‘Yen Ara Asase Ne’, should be properly honoured by a grateful posterity, and, especially, by citizens of his native Volta Region.

“Ephraim Amu taught us that we do not have to wear a European-cut suit to be a scholar; we could wear a Fugu, Kente and above all, a locally-woven fabric, and still be an educated person. He insisted you did not have to eat foreign foods because you were a scholar, and he insisted our music was as interesting and sophisticated as any around the world.

READ MORE: Conti vs KNUST legal battle adjourned by Kumasi High Court II

“Those were radical ideas for the time. I am sure that you can appreciate what a special moment it will be for me to be the President who will have the privilege to assent to this decision”, the president said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Free SHS: WAEC withholds results of 2,061 BECE candidates Free SHS WAEC withholds results of 2,061 BECE candidates
Free SHS: WAEC releases 2018 BECE results Free SHS WAEC releases 2018 BECE results
Hall Conversion: Court dismisses case against conversion of KNUST halls Hall Conversion Court dismisses case against conversion of KNUST halls
Free SHS: NDC will make ‘struggling’ free SHS better – Goosie Tanoh Free SHS NDC will make ‘struggling’ free SHS better – Goosie Tanoh
Teachers Licensure: How to apply for teacher’s licensure examination Teachers Licensure How to apply for teacher’s licensure examination
Conversion: Conti vs KNUST legal battle adjourned by Kumasi High Court II Conversion Conti vs KNUST legal battle adjourned by Kumasi High Court II

Recommended Videos

University Of Ghana: UG in $160 million 'judgement debt' over Africa Integras Project University Of Ghana UG in $160 million 'judgement debt' over Africa Integras Project
Mary Chiney-Hesse: First female chancellor for university of Ghana to be sworn-in Mary Chiney-Hesse First female chancellor for university of Ghana to be sworn-in
Bad Education System? We don’t have an education system – Adutwum Bad Education System? We don’t have an education system – Adutwum



Top Articles

1 Free SHS WAEC releases 2018 BECE resultsbullet
2 Hall Conversion Court dismisses case against conversion of KNUST hallsbullet
3 Education Top 5 private high schools in Ghana according to WAECbullet
4 Education In Ghana Gov’t to organise first teacher licensure exams...bullet
5 Teachers Licensure How to apply for teacher’s licensure examinationbullet
6 Conversion Conti vs KNUST legal battle adjourned by Kumasi...bullet
7 Girl Power New female doctor sweeps 15 awards, 2 other...bullet
8 WASSCE Failure WAEC says pidgin language is affecting...bullet
9 Top 10 universities in Ghana Top 10 best universities in...bullet
10 Sad News One body found, other missing as two Miss...bullet

Related Articles

Free SHS WAEC withholds results of 2,061 BECE candidates
Free SHS WAEC releases 2018 BECE results
Hall Conversion Court dismisses case against conversion of KNUST halls
Free SHS NDC will make ‘struggling’ free SHS better – Goosie Tanoh
Teachers Licensure How to apply for teacher’s licensure examination
Conversion Conti vs KNUST legal battle adjourned by Kumasi High Court II
Education In Ghana Gov’t to organise first teacher licensure exams in Sept
Free SHS Double track SHS is the new multiple church service – Minister
NDC Appointments Ablakwa wasn’t a good choice for Education Ministry – Bagbin
Girl Power New female doctor sweeps 15 awards, 2 other ladies win 5 awards

Top Videos

1 Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of...bullet
2 LIVE Watch the #NSMQ (PRESEC Legon vs KNUST SHS vs Mfantsipim School)bullet
3 Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’bullet
4 #2018NSMQ Schools can now substitute contestants in 2018 NMSQbullet

Student

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah
Free SHS Double track SHS is the new multiple church service – Minister
MP for Nadowli Kaleo, Alban Bagbin
NDC Appointments Ablakwa wasn’t a good choice for Education Ministry – Bagbin
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Ex-finance minister of Nigeria commends Akufo-Addo for double track system
Education in Ghana WAEC denies releasing BECE results