How to apply for teacher’s licensure examination


The teachers licensure examination will be held from September 10 to 12, 2018.

Executive Secretary of the National Teaching Council (NTC), Dr (Mrs) Evelyn Owusu Oduro play

Executive Secretary of the National Teaching Council (NTC), Dr (Mrs) Evelyn Owusu Oduro

The Executive Secretary of the National Teaching Council (NTC), Dr (Mrs) Evelyn Owusu Oduro has said that the first-ever teacher licensure examination in Ghana will be held from September 10 to 12, 2018.

Dr Oduro said the rationale behind the licensure examination is not to prevent people from getting employment, as was being expressed by some students and friends of colleges of education.

“The examination is to ensure that we have quality teachers to teach our children and raise the standard of teaching in Ghana. It will also prepare Ghanaian teachers to be accepted globally.”

Here is how to apply to partake in the licensure exams

• All prospective candidates are to pay GH¢220 to any GCB Bank Ltd branch nationwide

• GCB Bank Ltd will provide the prospective candidates with their personal identification number (PIN) and serial number

• Visit the NTC website and follow the directives to register

• Candidates would be required to keep their PIN and serial numbers after the registration for the licensure examination to access their results.

Who qualifies?

The examination is open to all holders of Diploma in Basic Education (DBE), Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) and Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) who wish to be employed by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

