Reports of lesbianism in OLA untrue - Headmistress

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

The headmistresses of Our Lady of Apostles (OLA) Senior High School (SHS) have denied the news report that lesbianism is on the rise in their respective schools.

In an interview with Pulse.com.gh, the Headmistress of OLA SHS-Kenyasi Rev Sister Antoinette Abiwu said that she has not heard such news in the school.

“Nobody has brought this to my notice and if this was happening I would not sit and look on. This story is not true.”

Meanwhile, the headmistress of OLA SHS, Ho Madam Regina Coffie said the story with its source from a “questionable news site” is false.

READ ALSO: 3 Secondary Schools revert to single-track following low enrolment

Their reactions come after news broke that some parents have withdrawn their children from the schools because their wards have been forced to practice lesbianism.

However, both headmistresses have denied that parents are withdrawing their wards from the school.

Madam Coffie stated that the school had a total enrolment of 2,367 including day students.

Rev Sister Antoinette said “there is no such thing happening in the school. All my girls are in school and no parent has come for their children.”

Both headmistresses argue that it will be difficult for them not to know if any such thing was occurring in their schools.

READ ALSO: GES storekeeper caught stealing 'free' uniforms meant for students

They explained that the students were strictly monitored wherever they found themselves.

Madam Coffie said that the students were supervised in the classroom, at the social activities organised on campus after school and after prep.

She said that the dormitory monitors also ensure that each student sleeps on her own bed at light out.

She added that the school still has high academic and moral standards, “since we never compromise on our Catholic discipline”.

Madam Coffie said that the school has started an investigation to trace the source of the false story to enable the school resort to legal action.