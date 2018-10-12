news

Three Senior High Schools (SHS) in the Northern region have reverted to the single-track system after the implementation of the double-track brought about low enrolment.

The schools are Tatale Agric SHS in the Tatale Sanguli district, Pong Tamale SHS and St. Charles Seminary School.

The double track system began in September in some 400 selected second cycle schools across the country.

READ ALSO: Free SHS: 7 things SHS students can do during their double track system vacation

It will run a semester module as part of moves to address infrastructural challenges brought on by the Free SHS programme.

However, it appears the system is not working for some schools in the Northern region, forcing the Ministry of Education to backtrack.

The Pong Tamale SHS and St. Charles Seminary School have been forced to reverse to the single track system due to a lack of infrastructure at both schools to accommodate students.

Meanwhile, the Tatale Agric SHS is the latest to also ditch the double-track system after experiencing poor turnout of students since it was implemented.

Gold students under the double track system have been asked to join their colleagues in school who have already spent some weeks learning.

READ ALSO: School Fees: Academic Fees are too high - Teacher Trainees lament

Acting Headmaster of the school, Alhassan Alidu Jnr, explained that the school did not receive the required number of students, hence the decision to revert to single track.

According to him, many students did not apply for the school because it is a day school, adding that converting it into a boarding school could perhaps increase enrolment.

“Unfortunately, our school being a day school, a lot of students didn’t choose the school. So we are finding it difficult to get the required number. When our case was presented, it was clear that we cannot run the double track system because of our number.

“So we have been advised to simply run one track system, and that one will also still be on the semester basis. We are still looking for government support to get more additional classrooms,” Mr. Alidu Jnr said whiles addressing some directors at the Ministry of Education who met heads of second cycle schools in the region to assess the implementation of the double-track system.

READ ALSO: In Ashanti Region: GES interdicts 2 teachers over rape

The Assistant Headmaster of Academics at the school, Francis I.C Sanakey, also added his voice by pleading with government to provide more infrastructure to the school in order to enhance teaching and learning.

“We would be pleased if the government could help us to provide at least 12 unit classrooms that will help to relieve the school of the infrastructure problem and that could enhance teaching and learning,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.