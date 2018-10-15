Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

GES storekeeper caught stealing uniforms meant for deprived students


GES storekeeper caught stealing 'free' uniforms meant for students

The storekeeper was caught whiles reportedly attempting to transport the uniforms to the market to be sold.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
File Photo play

File Photo

A storekeeper of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has been caught allegedly stealing uniforms meant for deprived pupils in Bolgantanga in the Upper East region.

Accra-based Starr FM reports that the storekeeper, whose name is yet to be identified, was caught whiles attempting to transport the items to the market to be sold.

The storekeeper reportedly brought a motor tricycle rider to the premises of the Upper East Regional Education Directorate to transport the stolen school uniforms.

READ ALSO:  School Fees: Academic Fees are too high - Teacher Trainees lament

However, he was accosted by some young men in the community before he could leave the grounds with the said items.

Storekeeper (pointed) arguing with some young men play

Storekeeper (pointed) arguing with some young men

(Starrfmonline.com)

 

Upon a search, one hundred packs of school uniforms meant for deprived school children in the region were found in the motor tricycle.

An eyewitness said they had observed that the storekeeper normally arrived when nobody is around and left with a bulk of the school uniforms.

“We were here to work on our vehicles. And we saw him packing these things (school uniforms) from the regional education stores into this tricycle. We apparently had information from some nearby people that he has been doing this and they are sets of uniforms,” an eyewitness, Urban Akagwire, narrated.

“He sends them to the market to go and sell. We [intercepted] the vehicle and truly we saw that there was a sack of uniforms, hundred packs. And when we stopped them, they didn’t even want to stop. We had to force them to stop. And when we asked where the [items] were going to during this weekend— a weekend generally not a time when you do official distribution of commodities— he said that he was sending them to Mr. Duncan, the Director for Pusiga, Ghana Education Service,”  he added.

An eyewitness, Urban Akagwire holds one of the uniforms in the tricycle play

An eyewitness, Urban Akagwire holds one of the uniforms in the tricycle

(Starrfmonline.com)

 

Meanwhile, the embattled storekeeper defended himself, saying the Pusiga District Director of Education, Duncan Nsoh, asked him to bring the uniforms for distribution to some pupils.

READ ALSO:  3 Secondary Schools revert to single-track following low enrolment

However, he was later exposed when the District Director of Education arrived and said he had not authorized him to bring any uniforms.

play (Starrfmonline.com)

 

“Even if it is anything at all, I have never taken anything here without signing [for it]. It should be a weekday where you would sign and pick them, but not an ordinary day like this. I just want to get any of the directors close so that they come to be witnesses,”  Mr. Nsoh told the press upon arrival at the scene.

“They should be able to get down to everything and solve it. When I came, he (the storekeeper) told them again that he didn’t say he was bringing the things to me. But actually, it’s not palatable at all because at this point, our area, we are talking of poverty, poverty, poverty. And if we continue to do things like this it would aggravate the already-deprived nature we are suffering from.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Kweku Adoboli finally released from UK immigration centre Kweku Adoboli finally released from UK immigration centre
Police officer on patrol duties crashed to death by speeding vehicle Police officer on patrol duties crashed to death by speeding vehicle
Suhum fatal accident kills 4 Suhum fatal accident kills 4
Teacher dead, over 40 students injured in fatal accident Teacher dead, over 40 students injured in fatal accident
Nursing training allowance not cancelled: Health Ministry insists Nursing training allowance not cancelled: Health Ministry insists
Menzgold denies filing for "bankruptcy" Menzgold denies filing for "bankruptcy"

Recommended Videos

Court throws out Ken Agyapong's application to dismiss Anas' suit Court throws out Ken Agyapong's application to dismiss Anas' suit
42% of Ghanaians live with ‘psychological disorder’ – GHS report 42% of Ghanaians live with ‘psychological disorder’ – GHS report
Warning! Leave your wives' breast milk for the kids - GHS boss to men Warning! Leave your wives' breast milk for the kids - GHS boss to men



Top Articles

1 Nursing training allowance replaced with students loan?bullet
2 Menzgold denies filing for "bankruptcy"bullet
3 Nursing training allowance not cancelled: Health Ministry insistsbullet
4 Teacher dead, over 40 students injured in fatal accidentbullet
5 Hundreds rendered homeless after heavy rains in Central Regionbullet
6 Police officer on patrol duties crashed to death by speeding...bullet
7 Ignorance Someone will do the job - Minister fires Citi FM's...bullet
8 Suhum fatal accident kills 4bullet
9 Breaking Part of Accra Mall collapsesbullet
10 Shut down Accra Mall over ceiling collapse – Engineerbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
2 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
3 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
4 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
5 Unemployment Gov't to employ 145,000 jobless graduates - Ministerbullet
6 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
7 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
8 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cablebullet
9 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
10 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet

Local

5 times Kofi Annan proved he was a family man
Kofi Annan's family thank Ghanaians
Ghana intimately linked to Francophone world - Nana Addo
Contempt of Court IGP in ‘trouble’ as court finds him guilty of contempt
3 Secondary Schools revert to single-track following low enrolment
X
Advertisement