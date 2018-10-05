UDS SRC organises ‘Sex Party’ for freshers; campus ministries unhappy

news

Some students of the Nyankpala campus of the University of Development (UDS) are unhappy about the posting of obscene photographs of a sex party organised to welcome freshers.

The sex party was organised by the Student’s Representative Council (SRC) to welcome freshers.

The party which was held last Friday (September 28, 2018) was meant to be private. No picture was supposed to be released.

However, some students who went to the party shared the photos because they were not happy with the organisation of the event.

The photographs, posted by angry users who claimed they were students of the university said the party turned into a “sex party” and alleged that they saw others having sex in the crowd.

This development has angered most of the religious fellowships on campus who have accused the SRC of poor leadership.

The Deeper Life Campus Fellowship, one of such angry religious bodies, has condemned the event as “not good” and “unacceptable”.

A senior member of the Fellowship, Charlies Atonive, said the SRC which organized the event did not consult the religious bodies on campus.

It is unclear what actually happened at the event. However, some of the students have called on the school authorities to address this issue.