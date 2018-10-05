Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

UDS SRC organises ‘Sex Party’ for freshers; campus ministries unhappy


University of Development Studies UDS SRC organises ‘Sex Party’ for freshers; campus ministries unhappy

This development has angered most of the religious fellowships on campus who have accused the SRC of poor leadership.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Some students of the Nyankpala campus of the University of Development (UDS) are unhappy about the posting of obscene photographs of a sex party organised to welcome freshers.

The sex party was organised by the Student’s Representative Council (SRC) to welcome freshers.

The party which was held last Friday (September 28, 2018) was meant to be private. No picture was supposed to be released.

READ ALSO: The Spelling Bee launches its 12th edition at Manhyia

However, some students who went to the party shared the photos because they were not happy with the organisation of the event.

The photographs, posted by angry users who claimed they were students of the university said the party turned into a “sex party” and alleged that they saw others having sex in the crowd.

play

 

This development has angered most of the religious fellowships on campus who have accused the SRC of poor leadership.

The Deeper Life Campus Fellowship, one of such angry religious bodies, has condemned the event as “not good” and “unacceptable”.

READ ALSO: Free SHS is a good idea but it was rushed – Kojo Bonsu

play

 

A senior member of the Fellowship, Charlies Atonive, said the SRC which organized the event did not consult the religious bodies on campus.

It is unclear what actually happened at the event. However, some of the students have called on the school authorities to address this issue.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Photos: The Spelling Bee launches its 12th edition at Manhyia Photos The Spelling Bee launches its 12th edition at Manhyia
Education In Ghana: Free SHS is a good idea but it was rushed – Kojo Bonsu Education In Ghana Free SHS is a good idea but it was rushed – Kojo Bonsu
No Desks: Students of K'dua SECTECH use woods, plastic chairs No Desks Students of K'dua SECTECH use woods, plastic chairs
Education: GES to reduce subjects studied in basic schools Education GES to reduce subjects studied in basic schools
In Singapore: No more school exams, authorities say learning is not competition In Singapore No more school exams, authorities say learning is not competition
Education In Ghana: Free SHS beneficiaries shouldn’t let us down - Oppong Nkrumah Education In Ghana Free SHS beneficiaries shouldn’t let us down - Oppong Nkrumah

Recommended Videos

Local News: GES to reduce subjects studied in basic schools Local News GES to reduce subjects studied in basic schools
Local News: Free SHS to go! Threatens Mahama Local News Free SHS to go! Threatens Mahama
Mixed Halls: Girls rejected at Kantanga hall Mixed Halls Girls rejected at Kantanga hall



Top Articles

1 Education GES to reduce subjects studied in basic schoolsbullet
2 No Desks Students of K'dua SECTECH use woods, plastic chairsbullet
3 Best shs school uniform Best 5 shs school uniforms in Ghanabullet
4 Education Top 5 private high schools in Ghana according to WAECbullet
5 Free SHS Here's how to know your track for the SHS double track...bullet
6 Top 10 universities in Ghana Top 10 best universities in Ghana...bullet
7 Education In Ghana Free SHS is a good idea but it was rushed...bullet
8 Free SHS WAEC releases 2018 BECE resultsbullet
9 Photos The Spelling Bee launches its 12th edition at Manhyiabullet
10 In Singapore No more school exams, authorities say...bullet

Student

Information minister designate, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah
Rebuttal ‘Mahama has always been against Free SHS, ignore him’ – Govt
Education Akufo-Addo "alarmed" by Mahama's plan to review free SHS
Education In Ghana Mahama says double track system is senseless
Girl Power Prof Akosua Dickson appointed first female KNUST Pro VC
X
Advertisement