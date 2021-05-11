We are dropping the next song of the Akwantuo album titled “EHEATI”

EHEATI is a song to express the heat and fire that our dance and music comes with. You can never miss the back to back energy, passion and literal heat that we come with.

Dwp Academy, Dancegod lloyd and Afrobeast have been on fire for the longest time. From BBC World news feature, CNN, New York Times to Teen’s Vogue magazine to Beyoncé’s Black is King album etc .

The song EHEATI has indeed gone through fire to become fire. It has been revised several times over a period of 2 years. The song was produced by 3nity and co-produced by Dope Nation. This hit song was written and sang by

Dancegod Lloyd and Afrobeast.”