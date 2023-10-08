Angry thugs storm UTV studios disrupting live broadcast

These individuals had barged into the studio with the apparent intention of confronting regular pundit Kwame Asare Obeng, alias A Plus who had in a previous episode strongly criticized the NPP, particularly for sending a letter seeking the program's reform.

He had criticized the content of the letter and questioned its propriety, describing it as "useless" and argued that such letters could harm the NPP's reputation and potentially undermine media independence, as protected by constitutional provisions.

In a chaotic scene inside the studio, the group of men raised their voices and chanted, calling out A Plus's name stating their intention to confront him, and demanded an explanation for his actions, specifically referring to tearing a paper related to the NPP.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are waiting for A Plus today... A Plus has to explain to us why he tore our paper from the NPP party. We are here, we are waiting for A Plus. We are protecting our party property,"

The NPP leadership had previously written to UTV, expressing concerns about the United Showbiz program's panelists frequently criticizing and mocking the government, they questioned the program's motives and cited a notable increase in disparaging comments targeting the party.