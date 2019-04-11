Once the hottest and Ghana’s favourite rapper and the pioneer of the hip-hop and highlife blended genre has been influential in the development of the music industry.

For more than two decades, he has conquered, retired and come out of retirement, and still dominates.

Below, we share with you 10 things you should know about the “Agoo” hitmaker.

Birth, legal name and parents

Reggie, born in the United Kingdom, is legally known as Reginald Yaw Asante Ossei. He was born to late fashion designer Ricky 'Ricci' Osei on April, 11, 1964. He lived in the UK for a few years and moved to Ghana.

Education

He attended Soul Clinic International School after moving from London at a young age. He acquired his high school education at Achimota School and moved back to London to finish a drama school.

How he started

Rap isn’t how he started. He entered the entertainment industry through dance. Reggie started his dance career back in the 80s before picking the microphone in the 90s.

Family

The sixth child of the third president of Ghana, Dr Hilla Limann, is Reggie Rockstone's current wife. He reportedly met Zilla Limann back in junior high school. The celebrity power couple have three children together; a son and two daughters. Reggie already has a daughter from his previous relationship.

Entrepreneur

Aside from music, he has his own business which he runs on a day-to-day basis. He used to have a condom brand, Rockstone Condoms – which he introduced into the Ghanaian market in August 2013. He runs Rockstone's Office with his wife.

The pioneer of hiplife

Reggie is claimed to be the ‘pioneer’ of hiplife in Ghana back in the 90s. But this claim has been argued over the years. While some claim Panji Anoff of Pidgin Music introduced the genre, others claim legendary record producer Zapp Mallet did. Whichever way, he popularised the genre – and that can’t be taken away from him.

Mentor

He is a mentor. He sat as a judge on two talent hunt shows; Malta Guinness Street Dance competition in 2012 and Glo X-Factor Africa in 2013.

Studio albums

Reggie Rockstone is credited with five studio albums. He released “Makaa Maka” in 1997, “Me Na Me Kae” in 1999, “Me Ka” in 2000, “Last Show” in 2004 and “Reggiestration” in 2010.

Awards

He won the “Best African Video” at Kora Awards 2004. He has also won numerous awards as a member of hiplife group, VVIP. The group has so far won over 10 local and international awards including three “Best Group of the Year” awards at the VGMA.

Contributions to the industry

He has contributed immensely to the music industry. Reggie helped the hiplife genre crossover. His collaborations with international stars including Jamaican legend Beenie Man gave the genre the needed exposure.