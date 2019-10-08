The “Business of Entertainment” show host, on Tuesday (October 8), went hard with her bum during a gym session – twerking like a pro.

She shared the hot video on her Instagram page and disclosed that she is fond of twerking during gym sessions, adding that the gym is her 'happy place'.

“Wifeys twerking,” she captioned the flaming video on Instagram. “My happy place...This is me mostly. Let’s leave the diplo aside.”

Kisa, 27, is one of Ghana’s favourite actresses who is known for her role in the drama film “Once Upon a Family”.

In 2014, she was nominated for the “Best New Actress of the Year (Ghana)” at City People Entertainment Awards.

Watch the full twerking video below if you are above 18 years.