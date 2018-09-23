Pulse.com.gh logo
Missing In Action 2016 VGMA trolls got me depressed – Pappy Kojo

The “Akwaaba” rapper said his depression was borne out of trolls after he failed to win one of his several nominations earned at the 2016 VGMA.

Rapper, Pappy Kojo has disclosed that his silence after releasing just a few songs was not because he came to the music scene for his “National Service” like social media users have been saying.

According to him, he was depressed and needed time off for himself to get well before he could come out.

The “Akwaaba” rapper said his depression was borne out of trolls after he failed to win one of his several nominations earned at the 2016 VGMA.

The “Realer No” hitmaker mentioned that people expect artistes in Ghana to be great but there are no such structures to make them great and that has been a bane for artistes in Ghana.

 

