Joe Biden has been declared President-elect and Kamala Harris his Vice President-elect.

So far, Joe Biden has given his victory speech where he stated that he would unify Americans to achieve a common goal. But, for Trump, he is yet to deliver his concession speech.

While the world awaits Donald Trump’s concession speech, we want to cast your mind back to some Ghanaian preachers who boldly prophesied victory for the sitting President.

Rev. Owusu Bempah

Early this year, the founder of Glorious Word and Power Ministry prophesied victory for Donald Trump and made a u-turn in September 2020 when he prophesied victory for Joe Biden. But days into to the US election, he appeared on Okay FM and made another prophecy in favour of Donald Trump, but he still lost to Biden.

“Due to the grace of God, I’ll not be surprised if Donald Trump wins the 2020 US election,” he said on Okay FM a few weeks ago. “Because God’s grace has visited Americans. I’ll urge all Christians in Ghana and the United States to pray for Trump. If Trump loses, a great calamity will befall the United States and the economies across the world will be affected.”

Abraham and his people have held a meeting that didn’t go in Trump’s favour – Owusu Bempah changes prediction

“He [Donald Trump] has repented because of a prophecy by Paula White. He took some steps when the prophecies from around the world were delivered to him. The world’s destiny is in his hands so he has taken some good steps. If you listened to him recently, most of his speeches steered towards godliness,” he added.

READ MORE: “I said the votes are for Biden but the seat is for Trump” - Prophet Badu Kobi

But right after the election was called, he appeared on Okay FM again to defend his prophecy, saying Trump might have repented in the flesh but didn’t repent in his heart, hence his defeat. He quoted the Bible, saying Jonah’s prophecy to Nineveh didn’t come to pass because the people repented and God had listened to them.

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi

A few months ago, while preaching at his church, the leader of Glorious Wave Church International prophesied victory for Donald Trump.

“In 2020, there will be no change,” he said to his church members while they cheer him up. “Trump will sit on America's seat again. Americans will not vote for him but he will be President. The votes that will come will be for Biden but Trump will still be president.”

He explained: “Why? I told you in 2016 that a certain nation will help Trump win the election. Trump will win the same way. Americans will not understand but Trump is 2021 President.”

Any poor pastor who blesses you is releasing poverty on you; a pastor must be rich – Badu Kobi asserts

“Let me tell you why Trump will sit on the seat [presidency] while Joe Biden should have been the President. Joe Biden doesn't have the antidote to deal with Trump. Trump is a mystery.”

However, when Trump lost, he went back to church on Sunday, November 8, to defend his prophecy, saying Trump is still the President and will remain on the seat in 2021 because he is heading to court to reclaim his seat.

“I said that the votes are for Biden but the seat is for Trump. The movie has not ended. Trump will be going to court on Monday,” he said.

Pastor Ben

Pastor Ben, who frequently appears on Christian radio Vision1 FM, prophesied in September this year that Donald Trump will win the election, whether Americans like it or not. He delivered this prophecy ‘on authority’.

“Donald Trump will win the 2020 election, whether Americans like it or not,” he said. “I'm saying this on authority. There's a reason. God has chartered a path and no matter what anybody does, Trump will win. It's been programmed in heaven and the earth has received it. Mark my words anywhere you won't forget.”