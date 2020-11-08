Prophet Badu Kobi is one of the men of God who well known for predicting U.S and Ghanaian elections

In the build up to the 2020 U.S Presidential elections, the latter prophesized that Donald Trump will be retained as President of the United States of America.

During a live church service Badu Kobi, the Founder and Leader of Glorious Wave Church International predicted victory for Trump.

“Trump will sit on America’s seat again,” Badu Kobi said with applause from his congregation.

The prophet explained that “America will not vote for him, but he will be President. The votes that will come will be for Biden but Trump will still be President.”

Badu Kobi made a reference to his 2016 prophecy about the US presidential election when Donald Trump contested Hillary Clinton. In that 2016 prophecy, Badu Kobi indicated that a certain nation was helping Donald Trump to rig the elections.

“The same way Trump will bulldoze his way; he will win. Americans will not understand but Trump is 2021 President,” Badu Kobi declared.

“Between the two [Biden and Trump], Trump is strong, Biden is weak, and he will use that strength to win. And so, Trump is the next President of America…,” Badu Kobi emphasised.

Taking a swipe at his spiritual father, Rev. Owusu Bempeh who stated that angels (watchers) held a meeting and it didn’t go in favour of Donald Trump, Badu Kobi said, “If a Prophet tells you that angels are now talking, it’s a lie…Trump is the President.”

Badu Kobi stressed that Donald Trump is a mystery to Americans and “Joe Biden doesn’t have the antidote to deal with Trump...he is the winner.”

Meanwhile, Prophet Badu Kobi on Saturday, November 7, tried to eat back his words by falsely claiming that bloggers are misleading the public by taking his sermon “out of context”.

He wrote on his church's Facebook timeline: “I have not reacted to the US elections as bloggers are misleading the public by taking my previous post out of context. The post is referring to a question asked by a follower, "can God change his mind" concerning the America elections?...”

The U.S elections which were held on 3rd November, 2020 was finally called after Joe Baiden swept Pennsylvania to his tally 290 as against Donald Trump with 214 in the electoral college.

Joe Biden was the Vice President of Barrack Obama.