Awilo Longomba, the soukous Congolese superstar and one of Nigeria’s most decorated musicians 2Face also known publicly as 2Baba have been announced as two of the headliners for this year’s show, according to organizers of the event, Global Media Alliance.

The two will be joined by a team of Ghanaian music greats led by Mr. Music Man, Kojo Antwi. According to Global Media Alliance who made the announcement during a special radio launch, these superstars were lined-up due to their immense contribution to the growth of the African music industry hence the decision to create a platform to have close interactions with their fans.

“These legends have played many and major shows, have won multiple awards – both local and international and are expected to give a night masterpiece of performances that will create an indelible mark in the hearts and minds of the audience who will throng the show. I urge everyone to put on their dancing shoes for the night,” said Ernest Boateng, Chief Executive Officer of GMA.

The 8th Edition of African Legends Night will take place on Saturday, September 28th at the Grand Arena Dome, Accra International Conference Centre (AICC). African Legends Night recognizes and celebrates living African music greats who have put the continent’s music on the global map.

The event has over the years celebrated legends such as the Late Hugh Masekela of South Africa, Femi Kuti of Nigeria, Freddy Meiway of Ivory Coast, Kanda Bongo Man of Congo, Yvonne Chaka Chaka of South Africa, Ghanaian legends Amakye Dede, George Darko, Ben Brako among others.

Last year saw Kojo Antwi, Samini and Daddy Lumba joining the legends of the African Legends Night. These legends have given audience outstanding experiences of enjoying a music show by dancing their hearts out with a variety of good music as food for the soul.