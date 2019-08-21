The most popular African musician in Africa joined the legendary G Unit rapper at a concert held at the famous Madison Square in New York.

The rapper introduced him to the crowd and stayed on stage whilst he thrills the audience with his afrobeats songs.

READ ALSO: Yaa Pono shows up for Fella Makafui's birthday celebration in Germany

This is a dream come true for Davido because five months ago, he shared his desire of hoping to perform the popular arena known to host big events in the United States.

Sharing his excitement for reaching this fit, the “fall” singer shared an excerpt of his performance with 50 Cent on his Instagram page saying “Dreams do come true for real!!!!”.

See highlights of their performance in the video below.