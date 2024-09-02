5 Ghanaian celebrities who could land key political roles if NDC wins 2024 elections

Following their participation in some political activities for their party, speculation has been raised about which Ghanaian celebrities might receive political appointments if the New Democratic Congress (NDC) secures a win.

Pulse Ghana

Here’s a look at a few people known in the showbiz circle who could potentially be in the running for political appointments should the NDC win power in the December 7th elections;

Shamina Muslim

Shamina Muslim Pulse Ghana

The former Cit FM broadcaster has officially joined the NDC this year. Shamina Muslim has appeared on various media platforms as a communicator for the NDC.

Following her engagement and advocacy as an inclusion activist, it is suspected that Shamina could land an appointment at the Gender Ministry should the NDC win power.

Rex Omar

Rex Omar supportig NDC during campaign Pulse Ghana

Rex Omar is a staunch NDC supporter. During the 2020 elections which NDC lost, he was appointed the spokesperson for the party when it comes to matters concerning the creative arts industry. This is an indication he could be appointed to the Tourism Arts and Culture Ministry.

Sadiq Abdulai Abu

Pulse Ghana

Sadiq comes to the table with years of experience in the Creative Arts Industry. As programme manager for the then Via Sat One to CEO of 3 Music, the showbiz guru who is now running as an MP for the Okaikwei Central on the ticket of the NDC has been earmarked to receive a political appointment in the Creative Arts space should his party come to power.

This will not surprise anyone because he was one of the spokespersons appointed by NDC to speak on the party's Creative Arts policies during the 20120 elections.

Kafui Danku

Kafui Danku Pulse Ghana

The Ghanaian actress has increased her participation in political activities for the NDC. She played a role at the NDC manifesto launch as she mounted the pulpit as one of the few to moderate the event.

This demonstrates a new path, indicating that Kafui is willing to pursue a political career. Hence, an appointment to any state institution should the NDC win power will not come as a surprise.

John Dumelo

Pulse Ghana

John Dumelo is contesting the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency seat, currently held by the Hon Lydia Alhassan Seyram of the NPP. Should the Ghanaian actor snatch the seat, the NDC will definitely reward him with a political appointment.

John Dumelo contested the seat in 2020 but lost by about 2000 votes. In an exclusive interview with pulse.com.gh, he said he is confident of winning this year's election.