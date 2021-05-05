6 Ghanaian celebrities who don’t support ‘Fix the Country’ campaign

There have been over 500,000 tweets about ‘Fix the Country’, making it the biggest online political protest in Ghana so far. But plans to move it from online to offline has been stopped by the Ghana Police service.

Some celebrities, including John Dumelo, Efia Odo, Yvonne Nelson, Joselyn Dumas, Kwaw Kese, Nana Aba Anamoah and Lydia Forson, have joined the protest, highlighting some of the pressing needs of the citizens of Ghana.

However, some celebrities believe Ghanaians should fix their attitudes first before asking the government to fix the country. Others claim President Nana Akufo-Addo isn’t Jesus Christ to fix the country’s problems. Another set of celebrities believe hashtags won’t get anywhere while some don’t want to have a hand in it over the politicisation of issues in Ghana.

Below, we share with you six Ghanaian celebrities who don’t want to be part of the ‘Fix the Country’ protest.

Afia Schwarzenegger

The controversial actress blasted fellow celebrities for joining the protest, saying Ghanaians need to fix their problems first and that Nana Akufo Addo isn’t Jesus Christ to solve the problems in this country.

“His Excellency Nana Akufo Addo is only one person out of thirty-something million people, so he cannot fix the country alone,” she said in a video she shared on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

“We need to fix our attitude. When you enter any government agency office, somebody wants a bribe; somebody wants to put something down. Police are taking bribes. Did the President ask them to accept bribes? Did the President ask people to defecate openly? People earn employment and refuse to show up the next day. Is that the President's problem? Is the President the reason why the entertainment industry has collapsed?”

“Fix your attitude; fix your mindset and stop blaming an innocent man. He came to help; he's not Jesus,” she concluded.

Edem

The rapper doesn’t believe in tweets, instead, he advised protesters to use ‘dialogue, recommendations and forming pressure groups’ to get results.

Edem tweeted: “U can’t pressure the government with a tweet, you can however do it with dialogue, recommendations and forming pressure groups that can’t be penetrated with tribal games and Political associations.”

Joey B

Just like Edem, Joey B believes hashtags won’t get people anywhere. “#FixTheCountry is just a hashtag to them, sadly,” he tweeted, adding, “knowing you, you fall for it every 4 years.”

Prince David Osei

The actor, who campaigned for the NPP and Nana Akufo-Addo during the 2020 general elections, just as expected, came out against the call. According to him, Ghanaians should fix themselves first and this will translate into fixing the country.

Taking to social media, he wrote: “Ghana will be better and well-fixed if we the citizenry fix ourselves first... Say no to Hate, Greed, Selfishness, Nonchalant Attitude, Tribalism. We move!! #fixyourself and then Ghana will be fixed for all to enjoy!! #wemove... Is it not the same human beings that works in government and a place of power? Are they not citizens of Ghana?? From the church to the flagstaff house is all corrupt!!! So, let’s fix ourselves first, that will translate to fixing our country Ghana!!! Amen.”

Fameye

The highlife singer agreed with Afia Schwarzenegger and Prince David Osei on fixing our attitudes first. “I will fix the country… just practice what you preach #fixyourattitude,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

Stonebwoy

The afro-dancehall star, who is currently in Nigeria for a media tour, doesn’t want to be part of it because of the politicisation of issues in the country.