6 Ghanaian personalities and how their mothers have shaped their success

Lilian Oduro Mensah, mother of Talented Kidz Season 8 winner DJ Switch, has been a cornerstone of her daughter's journey to fame. Despite facing challenges, Lilian's unwavering support has been instrumental in DJ Switch's success. From fostering her daughter's dreams to ensuring she receives the best opportunities, Lilian's dedication is undeniable.

Lilian has talked about her initial struggle, contemplating abortion, yet her unwavering support has been pivotal in DJ Switch's ascent to stardom.

2. Nakeeyat's Mother : Mariama Mohammed

Poet Nakeeyat's success story is incomplete without mentioning her mother, Mariama Mohammed. Recognizing her daughter's artistic talent, Mariama provided the encouragement and resources needed to nurture Nakeeyat's craft. Through love and perseverance, Mariama's support has helped Nakeeyat shine in the world of poetry and spoken word. Nakeeyat's premature birth, became light in Mariama's life during challenging times, underscoring the deep bond between mother and daughter.

3. Amarae's Mother : Ama Sarpong Bawuah

Phenomenal singer Amarae attributes much of her success to her mother, Ama Sarpong Bawuah. Ama's guidance, stemming from her experience as a finance and businesswoman, has shaped Amarae's strong work ethic and unwavering spirit. As Amarae's business manager, Ama continues to play a pivotal role in her daughter's flourishing career.

Amarae has highlighted her mother's influence, urging her to learn the business of music marketing and shaping her trajectory in the industry.

4. Afronita's Mother : Mama Nita

Ghanain dancer Afronitaa's dance journey has had her mother play a significant role in her young career.

Mama Nita, the dancer mom has talked about how she had nurtured her daughters ambitions and seen to it that she gets the best deals and right people to work with.

She has been seen dancing and creating content with her daughter which goes a long way to tell how she supports her daughter.

5. Andre and Jordan Ayew Mother's: Maha Ayew

Maha Ayew, mother of footballing brothers Andre and Jordan Ayew, is a true inspiration. Instilling discipline, a strong work ethic, and a deep love for the game in her sons, Maha propelled them to become stars on the international stage. Her unwavering support, evident in her presence at their matches, underscores her pivotal role in their success. The Ayew brothers have highlighted their mother's sacrifices, including Maha's inability to bear the tension of a match, leaving the stadium early during Ghana Vs Korea in 2022.

6. Mohammed Kudus' Mother

The rise of footballer Mohammed Kudus is intricately linked to his mother's unwavering support. Prioritizing his education and athletic pursuits, Kudus' mother ensured a bright future for her son, even at the cost of personal sacrifice. Kudus attributes his work ethic to his hard-working mother, who made significant sacrifices to support him.

According to Kudus she'd he is where he is because of his mother's support, her his sacrifices, including putting her job on the line to sell Tuo Zaafi to support her children.

These examples underscore the invaluable role Ghanaian mothers play in shaping the success of their children. Their unwavering love, guidance, and sacrifices serve as the foundation upon which Ghanaian stars build their dreams.

